Police chase ends with deadly officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

A police chase in Gwinnett County late Tuesday night ended with an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead, authorities said.

Gwinnett County police said its officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 to the 5700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after locating a vehicle connected to an incident in another jurisdiction. During the encounter, the department said the suspect — 39-year-old Brent Elvin Ivy — rammed a marked patrol car, making it undrivable, and then fled the area.

Additional officers later found the vehicle and began a pursuit. The chase ended when Ivy crashed the car in the 7000 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, investigators said. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers chased Ivy on foot and allegedly gave multiple verbal commands, but the suspect did not comply, according to police. An officer attempted to use a Taser, the department said, but it was unsuccessful.

During the foot pursuit, investigators said Ivy pulled out a handgun. Two officers then fired their weapons, striking him. Police said the suspect fell to the ground but then turned and pointed the gun at officers, prompting additional shots.

Ivy, who is from Daula, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and will lead the investigation. Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available. Ivy's body will be taken to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.