Pinky Cole reclaims Atlanta home after creditor violates bankruptcy protections, attorney says

Pinky Cole, the newest cast member of the "Real Housewives" franchise and founder of Slutty Vegan, has regained possession of her Atlanta home after a creditor unlawfully seized the property earlier this week.

The dispute arose after Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which triggered an automatic stay—a legal protection that prevents creditors from seizing property while bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing.

According to Cole's attorney, Jamie Christy, the creditor, DGG Re Investments, LLC, operating as Guardian Asset Management, failed to appear at a court hearing on the matter.

"Prior to the hearing, I notified Guardian that it was in violation of the automatic stay and gave it an opportunity to turn the property back over to the Debtor. It ignored me. The Court heard these facts and agreed with me that Guardian's behavior was a violation of the automatic stay," Christy said.

The court ultimately ruled in Cole's favor, granting her the authority to reclaim her property from Guardian. Additionally, Cole was awarded attorney's fees and costs as sanctions against Guardian for its conduct.

Cole's legal team has stated its intent to pursue collection of the awarded fees.

"Guardian utterly disregarded the automatic stay that debtors have when they file for bankruptcy, and we are pleased that the Court agreed with us," Christy added.

The ruling allows Cole to remain in her home as her bankruptcy proceedings continue. Cole has not yet commented publicly on the court's decision.