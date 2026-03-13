Pi Day means big business for Pie Bar in Kennesaw

March 14 marks Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant 3.14, used to calculate the circumference of circles.

Because Pi sounds like pie, the math-themed holiday has also become a sweet tradition at bakeries across the country.

At Pie Bar's production kitchen in Kennesaw, staff are rolling dough, filling crusts, and preparing pies ahead of what they say will be one of their busiest days of the year.

The pies made in the kitchen are sent to the bakery's retail shops, where customers can pick up slices and whole pies.

Owner Dominie Garcia, who took over the business last fall, says attention to detail and craftsmanship are what make their pies stand out.

"I think one of the things is the fact that everything is made by hand," Garcia said.

Pie Bar owner Dominie Garcia discusses how her shop prepares for Pi Day celebrations. CBS News Atlanta

From dough to filling, the bakery uses an all-butter crust and incorporates Georgia-grown ingredients in many of its recipes.

Garcia says pies can also bring back memories for many customers.

"Pie is very nostalgic for a lot of people," Garcia said. "We often get comments about the memories that our pies might evoke."

With Pi Day approaching, the bakery is preparing for an influx of customers celebrating the math-themed holiday.

"It is our biggest day of the year in the shops," Garcia said.

While the bakery offers dozens of pie recipes throughout the year, Pi Day has become a favorite excuse for many customers to stop in and enjoy a slice. For many celebrating the holiday, it's a simple way to bring together math and dessert. For details on specials for Pi Day visit orderpiebar.com.