Person of interest located after man shot in head, killed in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police have located a person of interest after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning, following what investigators described as an ongoing dispute.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3720 Zip Industrial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Atlanta police Lt. Christopher Butler said.

They found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died despite efforts to save him, Butler said.

Detectives believe the victim and the person involved in the shooting knew each other. Butler said the shooting appears to have followed an argument that had been escalating for some time.

CBS News Atlanta

Investigators obtained preliminary information about a possible suspect vehicle and shared it with nearby law enforcement agencies. Police later located the vehicle with a person of interest inside.

Atlanta police are working with the Lawrenceville Police Department and Gwinnett County authorities to bring that person to police headquarters for questioning.

Police have not released the victim's name or announced any charges. The investigation remains active.