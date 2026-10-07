Person hit, pole struck in serious Gainesville shopping center crash

Emergency crews are investigating after a vehicle struck a person and apparently crashed into a building at a Gainesville shopping center, police said.

Gainesville police responded to the Limestone Marketplace shopping center after receiving reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle. Investigators believe the vehicle then crashed into a building, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police have not released information about the person's condition or said what led to the crash.

A spokesperson for Apollo Nails & Spa told CBS News Atlanta that the vehicle struck a pole in front of their storefront. She said that officials have removed the pole, but she was not sure whether a person had been struck.

Officials are asking people to expect a large emergency response at the shopping center while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.