Person dies after being hit by CSX train in Union City, railroad company says

One person has been killed after they were hit by a CSX train early Thursday morning in Union City, the railroad company says.

CSX says the deadly crash happened at around 2:46 a.m. on the tracks near Feldwood Road and Stacks Road.

The Fulton County Emergency Communications Center responded to the scene and confirmed that the individual had been fatally injured. Officials did not say why he or she was on the tracks.

Authorities have not released the identity or any other details about the individual who was killed.

None of those onboard the train were injured in the incident.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation," a CSX spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta in a statement.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.