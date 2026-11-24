Pepsi truck drivers staged a demonstration in Lithonia early Tuesday, seeking a contract that addresses concerns about working conditions, scheduling and treatment by management.

The drivers did not give a timeline for a possible strike but said they were prepared to walk out if necessary.

"The general public is very supportive of organized labor. So that's why we're out here to send a message that, you know, we're getting ready in the event that the company chooses to strike themselves," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said.

CBS News Atlanta

Javon Kersey, a Pepsi driver and union shop steward, accused the company of failing to bargain in good faith.

"Right now they don't want to bargain in good faith. Okay. And we're just trying to get the deal done. If they can bargain in good faith, everything would be fine," Kersey said.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Pepsi said it hopes to reach a final agreement.

"While a strike is highly unusual and disruptive to all parties involved, we will continue to run our business and work to serve our customers and consumers who depend on us," the company said.