Pedestrian dies after being struck by train near Buford Highway, police say

Gwinnett County police say a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a train on Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 7000 block of Buford Highway after reports of a collision involving a train. There, they found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators say there were no designated crossing points near where the officers found the pedestrian.

The deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a train happened near the 7000 block of Buford Highway, police said. Gwinnett County Police Department

Details about the crash remain limited, and officials have not released the identity of the pedestrian at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300.