Peachtree Road Race 2026: Road closures, map, and MARTA schedule

If you're planning to drive through Buckhead or Midtown on the Fourth of July, be prepared for major road closures as tens of thousands of runners take part in the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.

The annual 10K, now in its 57th year, is expected to bring more than 55,000 runners and walkers to Atlanta's streets. The race begins near Lenox Square in Buckhead and finishes at Piedmont Park, with closures beginning days before the event and lasting into the afternoon of July 4, according to the Atlanta Track Club.

Buckhead start area closures

The earliest closures begin July 3 around the race's starting area.

All lanes of Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway will close beginning 12 a.m. July 3 and remain closed until 10 a.m. July 4.

Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Piedmont Road will also close from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 3 for the Peachtree Junior event.

Additional start area closures begin 4:30 a.m. July 4 and are scheduled to reopen by 10 a.m. They include portions of:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road

Lenox Road

Around Lenox Road

Buckhead Loop

Wieuca Road

Roxboro Road

Pritchard Road

Lakeside Drive

Kingsboro Road

Oak Valley Road

Race course closures

The race route along Peachtree Road through Buckhead and Midtown will close beginning 5 a.m. July 4.

Peachtree Road from Piedmont Road in Buckhead to 10th Street in Midtown is expected to remain closed until 11:30 a.m., although officials say the roadway will begin reopening in sections starting in Buckhead around 9:30 a.m. Full reopening is expected no earlier than approximately 11 a.m.

Midtown finish area closures

Several streets surrounding Piedmont Park will also be closed as crews prepare for and operate the finish area.

The longest closure begins 7 a.m. July 1, when 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive closes through 5 p.m. July 4.

Other July 4 closures include:

10th Street from Myrtle Street to Charles Allen Drive: 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10th Street from Peachtree Street to Myrtle Street: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Cross traffic will be allowed until 5 a.m.)

Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Avenue: 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

8th Street from Monroe Drive to Peachtree Street: 7 a.m. to noon

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street: 6 a.m. to noon

Peachtree Road Race closure map

Atlanta Track Club CBS News Atlanta

MARTA service, Expo and race-day travel

MARTA will operate special service for the race weekend and is encouraging runners to use rail and shuttles to avoid traffic congestion.

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo will be held in the Macy's parking lot at Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30326.

Hours are:

July 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Atlanta Track Club members only)

July 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Atlanta Track Club members only)

Runners can purchase race tickets in advance at the Expo to avoid lines at Breeze card vending machines.

Getting to the start line

MARTA rail service begins at 4 a.m. on race day, with additional trains running to accommodate runners heading to the start.

Lenox Station (Gold Line) is recommended for access to the start area. Riders may transfer at Lindbergh Center or use shuttle buses from Lindbergh Center to Lenox Road via GA-400.

is recommended for access to the start area. Riders may transfer at Lindbergh Center or use shuttle buses from Lindbergh Center to Lenox Road via GA-400. Buckhead Station (Red Line) will be open, but riders must exit onto Peachtree Street. Officials say Lenox Station is the preferred option for runners.

Shuttle buses between Lindbergh Center and Lenox Station will run from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., with boarding at Morosgo Drive.

Parking and race-day transit

Free parking is available at 23 MARTA rail stations, though parking will not be available at Lenox Station on race day.

Bus service begins at 5 a.m. on a Saturday schedule, and several routes will be rerouted due to closures, including routes 5, 11, 12, 14 and 23.

The Atlanta Streetcar will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

After the race

Southbound riders can walk from Piedmont Park to Midtown Station via 10th Street and Monroe Drive.

Northbound riders can exit via the 12th Street gate, where shuttle buses will run to Lindbergh Center Station.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic delays throughout Buckhead and Midtown during the morning of July 4 and are encouraged to plan alternate routes if traveling through the race area.

The Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race is one of Atlanta's signature Fourth of July traditions and the world's largest 10K, drawing runners and spectators from across the country. This year's race comes as Atlanta also welcomes visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it one of the city's busiest holiday weekends.