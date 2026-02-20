Watch CBS News
Paulding County high school student dies after cardiac arrest from flu complication, family says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Dan Raby

Friends, family, and the community are mourning the loss of a South Pauling High School student who died from a rare flu complication earlier this week.

Bailey Cruse's parents said in a statement that the teen became ill a week ago with "what appeared to be normal flu-like symptoms." While recovering at home, she experienced a cardiac arrest. Despite her father's best efforts, she suffered brain damage and died at a local hospital.

"This was an extremely rare complication of the flu — something no one could have anticipated or expected," Erin and Brad Cruse wrote. "Our hearts are completely broken."

Bailey Cruse died earlier this week after suffering a rare complication while recovering from the flu at home. South Paulding High School

In a letter posted on Facebook, officials at South Paulding High School said that counselors and support staff will be on campus on Monday to give students a safe space to express their feelings and get support.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Cruse family and friends during this unimaginably painful time," school officials wrote. "We are here to offer our support and stand together as a school community to provide comfort and strength during their grieving process."

The community has set up a fundraiser to support the Cruse family during this difficult time.

