Panicking passenger arrested after opening emergency exit door on flight leaving Atlanta airport, police say

A flight heading from Atlanta to Amsterdam was canceled after police said a passenger onboard "panicked" and opened the emergency exit door while the plane was taxiing.

Investigators say the passenger, 48-year-old Johannes Van Heertum, is now facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

The unusual situation happened on board KLM Flight 622, which was scheduled to take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late Tuesday night.

Police say Van Heertum "believed he saw another passenger with a weapon and appeared to have panicked." The man called 911 to report the possible weapon sighting and opened the emergency exit door, deploying the inflatable slide onto one of the airport's runways.

A KLM flight takes off at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in November 2017. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The department says they believe that Van Heertum was experiencing a mental health episode at the time.

The plane returned to an exit ramp, where APD officers boarded the flight and took Van Heertum into custody.

After EMTs evaluated Van Heertum, officers charged him with reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, and interfering with security measures. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail, where he remains without bond at this time.