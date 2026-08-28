Overturned fuel tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel closes DeKalb County road as crews work to contain runoff

An overturned fuel tanker has shut down Browns Mill Road in both directions as emergency crews work to contain diesel runoff, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the area of White Circle and Browns Mill Road and found a tanker carrying about 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel. A hazardous materials team was called to assist.

Officials said runoff entered a storm drain and a nearby pond, raising environmental concerns. The EPA, Chemtrac, Georgia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Georgia State Patrol and Valero Gas Corp. were notified.

The closure is causing significant traffic delays. Rockdale County authorities were contacted to help control traffic near the county line.

The DeKalb County School District was also notified about possible delays affecting student transportation in the Browns Mill Ferry Road area.

Officials expect the response to take an extended amount of time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.