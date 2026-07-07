Overnight lane closures planned on Georgia 400 this week as express lanes project continues

Drivers who travel along Georgia 400 should plan for overnight delays this week as crews continue work on the State Route 400 Express Lanes project.

As construction continues, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced a series of nightly single-lane closures on portions of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties.

According to GDOT, the closures are scheduled to take place nightly from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The Ga. 400 overnight lane closures include:

Southbound Ga. 400: Kimball Bridge Road to McFarland Road

Southbound Ga. 400: Pitts Road to Abernathy Road

Southbound collector-distributor lanes: Exit 5 to Abernathy Road

Northbound Ga. 400: Kimball Bridge Road to McFarland Road

The work is part of the broader State Route 400 Express Lanes project, which will add new express lanes in both directions along approximately 16 miles of Ga. 400. The project stretches from the MARTA North Springs Station at Exit 5C in Fulton County to about one mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County.

Transportation officials are urging drivers to expect delays, slow down in work zones and use extra caution while crews are on the roadway.

GDOT said that construction schedules and lane closures could change because of weather or other factors. Drivers can check the latest traffic conditions through Georgia 511 before traveling.