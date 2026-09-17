Over $43 million in grants awarded to Georgia organizations combatting veteran homelessness

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded more than $43 million in grants to Georgia community organizations in an effort to fight veteran homelessness in the state.

The funding in Georgia is part of $1.17 billion in grants awarded to organizations across the country and will go to 21 organizations across the state, the agency said.

The grants are an attempt to support the agency's Supportive Services for Veteran Families programs that help veterans who are at risk of losing their homes, re-housing veterans and their families who are unhoused, and identify suitable housing for veterans and their families.

The funding will also be distributed through the agency's Grant and Per Diem program aimed at funding transitional housing, services that allow veterans to remain in their current housing unit while moving toward stable housing, and specialized housing to help women veterans and those who are chronically mentally ill, frail, or elderly.

A sign marks the location of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters building on July 23, 2026, in Washington, DC. J. David Ake / Getty Images

"VA medical centers across Georgia remain committed to ensuring Veterans have access to safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive," said Dr. Connie Hampton, acting director of Atlanta VA Health Care System. "These grants strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and help us reach Veterans where they are, providing resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives."

Among the programs in Georgia that will receive the grants are the Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System, Travelers Aid of Metro Atlanta, Inc., Project Community Connections, Inc., and Get to Work Foundation, Inc.

The agency says the new grants come after it was able to house more than 51,000 unhoused veterans in Fiscal Year 2025, which officials said was the highest number in seven years.

You can find the full list of grant awardees here.