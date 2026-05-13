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Over 32,000 unapproved pills headed to Georgia seized by Philadelphia CPB officers, officials say

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized tens of thousands of potentially dangerous pills that were all on their way to Georgia.

Officials say the two seizures were discovered in parcels originating from Europe via Philadelphia.

According to CBP, officers seized 7,500 lorazepam, 2,600 zolpidem, 2,500 diazepam, and 2,500 alprazolam tablets shipped in a parcel from London on April 29.

A day later, officers found 17,000 tramadol tablets that were shipped in an air parcel from the Netherlands.

Both parcels were heading to an address in Spalding County, Georgia, and were marked as T-shirts and "XOMETRY" to conceal what they really were, the agency said.

cpb-drugs.jpg
Authorities say the parcels seized in Philadelphia were headed to an address in Spalding County U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Our primary concerns, especially with illegally imported bulk orders of prescription medicines, are the efficacy and safety of an unapproved medicine, and the serious danger that unapproved medicine pose to the importer's unwitting victims," said Elliott N. Ortiz, the Port of Philadelphia's acting director.

Authorities say consumers can not be sure that medicines ordered overseas may not have toxic fillers, such as fentanyl.

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