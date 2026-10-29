Organizations gift Atlanta Army veteran in need a new roof: "I'm just filled with joy"

An Atlanta veteran in need has been gifted a new roof by a group of companies and a local nonprofit.

It's part of a decade-long nationwide program focused on helping veterans make critical improvements to their homes.

After almost 30 years living in her Southwest Atlanta home, the Army veteran recognized it was time for a major change. Her house needed a new roof. As a result, Owens Corning and Rooks Roofing & Exteriors and nonprofit Rebuilding Together Atlanta came together to install a new one.

"I'm just filled with joy," she said. "I am grateful that this is happening at this time. And it's right on time. So it feels wonderful."

Owens Corning, the building supply company, has provided more than 850 veterans nationwide with new roofs and materials since 2016 through its Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The veteran's roof was replaced in just a day, but organizers say the project took about two months of preparation.

"Oh, it's a great relief," she said. "I mean, it's a stress that I don't have to deal with anymore. Because it's stressful having a leak in your home and needing a repair to be done, and it's very expensive."

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"A roof replacement can be very expensive," said Matt Abernathy of Rooks Roofing & Exteriors. "You're in anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000. Every project varies. But it's awesome to be able to help a veteran. She served our country, and we're here to serve her."

"We have many employees who have served," said Dani Kolbenschlag of Owens Corning. "Many of us have family members and friends, so it's a topic very near and dear to our hearts."

Organizers say it's important to help maintain properties like this because they see gentrification and rising taxes price people out of their homes. Donating roofs is just the first step.

"It's the one thing that keeps everything safe," Abernathy said. "So really, you've got to think about it more. It goes beyond just a roof. That roof is protecting your family, your possessions, everything that you love is underneath that roof."

Considering how much more expensive housing has become since she bought this property, the veteran says she is trying to stay in this home. This roof donation is helping her do just that.

"This is my forever home. And that's what it is right now. My forever home," she said.

It's a forever home preserved for a woman who helped protect her country.