One person killed in shooting at MARTA Oakland City bus loop, suspect in custody

One person is dead following a shooting at a MARTA transit hub in southwest Atlanta Monday evening, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:06 p.m. at the Oakland City MARTA station bus loop.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one suspect is now in custody. Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

Investigators have not yet shared what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.