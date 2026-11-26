A Fulton County chef is giving back by donating 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens and those facing homelessness.

Chef Tim Morgan has hosted his Thanksgiving meal giveaway officially through his nonprofit, Aprons for Change, for 10 years. The operation is giving away 1,000 hot meals; meals are being delivered to Wheat Street Towers, a senior living facility, as well as people living under bridges, in parks, and in extended-stay hotels.

"I know what it looks like to have absolutely nothing," Morgan said, "and this time of year is Thanksgiving, and being thankful, and we believe that it's better to give than receive. We're here for the people."

Morgan says he does the work because he lived in his car over a decade ago and wants to support those still on the streets.

Chef Tim Morgan has given away thousands of hot meals for a decade. CBS News Atlanta

Volunteer John Millard says he shares the chef's commitment to that mission.

"We all need a helping hand sometimes. And you know, everybody's human. We all have our bad days, and some have a run of really bad luck. And so, if we can come out to help those who are having a run of really bad luck, they might turn their story around as well, just like Tim did."

Morgan has had about 50 volunteers helping him in the initiative this year. Aprons for Change has fed more than 15,000 people since Morgan founded the nonprofit in 2014.