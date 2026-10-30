Older Georgia voters drive early turnout as rising gas costs hit home

Older voters have cast most of Georgia's early ballots this year. Many of them told CBS News Atlanta one cost hits them harder than any other: gas.

"You just only get the necessities of life and just try to make the money go a lot further than it has been," said Victoria Williams, a retired Fulton County voter who lives on a fixed income.

More than 2.2 million Georgians voted early in person as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office. GeorgiaVotes, which tracks state voter data, revealed about 7 in 10 early voters are 50 or older.

Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University, said older voters often make up a bigger share of the vote in a midterm.

"In midterm elections, midterm electorates tend to be older because most people know that they're supposed to vote in presidential election years. They are less accustomed to voting in midterm election years," Gillespie said.

An AARP poll released in July found rising prices were the top issue for Georgia voters 50 and older. CBS News Atlanta asked voters across Fulton County which bill has gone up the most for them. Each voter with whom we spoke named gas.

Williams said gas, health insurance and everyday prices brought her to the polls.

George Greenlee is still working. He said he has cut back at the grocery store.

"You don't buy those little, you know, extra things, pastries and stuff like that. You get. You get what you need," Greenlee said.

David York is a retired school principal who still works part time. He said he has not had to cut back much, but he has noticed a change.

"I would say that I have less left over. But I'm blessed that I have enough to have something left over," York said.

York also said his Social Security raise has not kept up with inflation.

The Social Security Administration said checks will go up 3.6% in January. Medicare premiums are expected to rise too, according to projections from Medicare trustees. Most people have those premiums taken out of their Social Security checks. The final Medicare premium for next year will come out in November.

"Those price shocks are going to hit you harder than somebody who might be in a more comfortable economic situation," Gillespie said.

Not every voter focused on prices. Some said national politics brought them to the polls.

Fulton County also offers a new school tax break for homeowners 65 and older. None of the homeowners CBS News Atlanta asked had applied for it. The county said seniors must apply even if they already have other exemptions. The deadline is April 1.

Early voting in Georgia ends Friday. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their assigned precinct.