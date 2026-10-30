Officials urging caution after person comes into contact with rabid dog in Hall County

Hall County officials are warning residents after a person came in contact with a rabid dog in the North Hall area of Clearmont.

Officials say the dog was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The county is putting up signs in the area where the rabid animal was located and are asking anyone living nearby to call Hall County Animal Services or Hall County Dispatch if they see an animal acting abnormally.

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, which means the virus can be found in wildlife year-round. Officials say that means it's important for residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations and avoid animals that may be behaving in unusual ways.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians says all unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal need to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says rabies attacks the central nervous system and is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop. Early symptoms in people can include fever, headache, weakness and general discomfort.

The Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road is offering vaccinations for $10 from Tuesday to Friday.