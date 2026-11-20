Authorities in Gilmer County are asking residents in the path of a quickly spreading fire to evacuate and stay safe.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office says the situation started around 2 p.m. when a camper caught fire inside the Coosawattee River Resort on Ogden Road near 4th Street.

In about an hour, the fire had spread toward multiple homes on 7th Street in Ellijay. Ogden Road has been shut down as crews from multiple counties and the Georgia Forestry Commission work to contain the spreading flames.

According to the commission's wildfire map, the fire currently spans 7 acres and is 0% contained.

Authorities say what started as a camper fire has quickly spread in Gilmer County. CBS News Atlanta

"RESIDENTS IN THE PATH OF THE FIRE ARE STRONGLY URGED TO LEAVE THEIR HOMES AND MOVE TO A SAFE LOCATION," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Do not wait until the fire reaches your property."

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area and keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

The county and surrounding area have been given the high fire danger designation by the National Weather Service, noting that winds and dry weather could easily help flames spread.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.