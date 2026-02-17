Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers shoot, kill armed man during confrontation in Cobb County, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Cobb County police have shot and killed a man reportedly armed with a handgun while on duty on Monday night, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers began canvassing the area after hearing multiple gunshots. A resident in a nearby home then called 911, reporting an armed person in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a man armed with a handgun. Officials say the officers fired at the man when he did not follow their commands to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead from his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

cobb-co-ois.jpg
Cobb County police officers investigating the sound of gunshots killed an armed man late Monday night, authorities say. CBS News Atlanta

Authorities have not determined whether the man was connected with the gunshots or if he lived in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to take over the investigation into the shooting. This is the 12th shooting involving police officers this year and the sixth fatal incident.

The investigation continues.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue