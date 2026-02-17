Officers shoot, kill armed man during confrontation in Cobb County, police say

Cobb County police have shot and killed a man reportedly armed with a handgun while on duty on Monday night, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers began canvassing the area after hearing multiple gunshots. A resident in a nearby home then called 911, reporting an armed person in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a man armed with a handgun. Officials say the officers fired at the man when he did not follow their commands to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead from his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

CBS News Atlanta

Authorities have not determined whether the man was connected with the gunshots or if he lived in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to take over the investigation into the shooting. This is the 12th shooting involving police officers this year and the sixth fatal incident.

The investigation continues.