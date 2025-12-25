Off-duty police officer shoots armed man at northeast Atlanta apartments, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Atlanta police officer at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at The Commons apartments on the 3000 block of Middleton Road, officials said.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the officer was working an extra job at the complex when he heard gunfire and was flagged down by two people.

The two people told the officer that a man armed with a gun was chasing a woman in the complex and had shot her.

Authorities say the officer arrived at the scene and found the man holding a gun. After the man did not comply with the officer's demands to drop the weapon, the officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man, officials say.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries. Investigators have not released his name or any other details about the incident.

The GBI will do its own investigation into the shooting, as is standard for any shooting involving police officers in the state.