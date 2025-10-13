Off-duty Atlanta police officer shoots, kills man in Buckhead bar's parking lot, officials say

A 44-year-old man is dead after investigators say an off-duty Atlanta police officer shot him during an incident outside of a Buckhead bar over the weekend.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 11:35 p.m. on Saturday on Caines Hill Place.

That night, the Atlanta Police Department reported that an officer working an extra job received a request for assistance from security regarding a "disruptive patron" at the 5 Paces Inn.

When the officer got to the scene, the officer spotted an argument involving 44-year-old Atlanta resident Linton Blackwell, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports. The officer approached Blackwell, who walked away toward the business's parking lot.

"The officer followed Blackwell. Blackwell entered a car in the parking lot before putting an item in the small of his back. The officer approached Blackwell and gave him commands in reference to a gun," the GBI reports. "The officer discharged his weapon, hitting Blackwell."

Officers attempted to provide aid to Blackwell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime scene specialist investigates the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty Atlanta police officer over the weekend. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

While the GBI said a handgun was found during the investigation, it was not clear if the handgun was Blackwell's.

This is the 60th shooting involving a police officer that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Twenty-five of the shootings have been fatal.

Once the GBI's investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.