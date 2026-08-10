NTSB investigating Georgia plane crash that left 2 people critically injured

Two people were critically injured when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Elliot Air Field in Dawson County, Georgia, on Sunday.

The crash happened around noon near Highway 183, according to Dawson County Emergency Services.

Emergency crews found one person outside the aircraft. A second person was trapped inside the wreckage. Responders treated the first patient while other crews worked to free the trapped person.

One patient was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The other was airlifted. Both were in critical condition when they were transported. Their current conditions are unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the aircraft involved was a Piper PA-32-300. The agency said it is leading the investigation and coordinating with the FAA to gather more information about the incident.