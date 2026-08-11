Norfolk Southern investigating deadly train collision in Fulton County

A man was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday in Fulton County, according to Atlanta police.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Norfolk Southern's milepost S291.3, the railroad said. The southbound Norfolk Southern train struck the man along the tracks in an area that was not a railroad crossing.

Atlanta police said the man may have been sitting or standing on the tracks before he was hit.

No crew members were injured, according to Norfolk Southern. The railroad is investigating the collision.