Nonprofit teams up with Fulton County to open resource closet inside elementary school

A metro Atlanta nonprofit has made it a mission to ensure that local elementary school students have the proper resources to succeed in the classroom.

Zion's Closet, an initiative of Love Beyond Walls, recently started work on a new resource closet at Fulton County's Love T. Noval Elementary School.

The closet will provide families at the school with access to basic necessities, helping students worry less about what they lack, and focus more on learning.

"We came up with this idea to go inside schools and build resource centers because sometimes kids go without adequate resources. That causes them to disconnect with their lessons," said Dr. Terence Lester, Love Beyond Walls' founder and executive director.

Dr. Terence Lester, Love Beyond Walls' founder and executive director, wants students to not have to worry about basic necessities. CBS News Atlanta

Volunteers are painting and converting one of the school's classrooms into the closet.

"A refrigerator, food, uniforms, hygiene products," Lester said.

These are all essential items that Principal Earlena Smith says are needed.

"Zion's Closet being put in Love T Nolan elementary is a big win for our students," Smith said. "Our students are in need of clothes, food, and love, which Zion's Closet is going to provide."

Smith says the resource will serve the majority of the school's 750 students.

"They won't have to worry about their basic needs. All they have to worry about is being the best they can be," she said.

Lester opened Zion's Closet at two Fulton County schools: Finch Elementary and Liberty Point Elementary. It's a partnership he hopes to grow beyond Georgia.

Two Zion's Closets have opened in Fulton County elementary schools so far. Love Beyond Walls

"It's a weight that no one should have to carry," he said.

The Love Beyond Walls founder relates to the students he's now serving.

"My mom was a single parent, and I struggled early on as a teen and dropped out of high school. Went back and got a PHD. A lot of my education now is used to serve students," he said.

The new Zion's closet is scheduled to open Dec. 12.

You can learn more about Love Beyond Walls here.