Nonprofit helps unhoused Georgia pet owners get care for their beloved animals

A veterinarian is helping take care of unhoused people's pets from Northeast Georgia down to College Park.

Project Street Vet travels across North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area to spay, neuter, and vaccinate animals at no cost.

"That includes wellness care, vaccines, supplies like food, collars, leashes. Allergies is a big thing I see," said Dr. Kristen Schmidt, the veterinarian who works out of Project Street Vet's Mobile Unit in Atlanta.

"They spay and neuter them and give them their shots and microchip them," said Loretta Mason, whose dog Molly has been helped by Project Street Vet.

The services are completely free. They're funded by grants and donations.

"The population that I am gearing towards doesn't even have five dollars to their name to go and afford the low-cost clinics," said Dr. Schmidt.

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Schmidt works along with Unity Project, a homeless shelter in Gainesville, to provide a play space for pets.

"People can go to work and put their dog in a run or go inside and get a shower, use the services that are offered by Unity Project, and therefore their dog or cat will be safe somewhere," said Dr. Schmidt.

"I have to take classes at DRC, and I can leave her here while I'm there," said Mason.

Mason's dog Molly is more than a pet.

"She helps with anxiety and is just the joy of the day," said Mason.

"On the streets, these dogs and cats are keeping people alive. They're their support. They may be all that they have. So by me helping keep their pet alive, we are also therefore helping the owner," said Dr. Schmidt.

People can donate to Project Street Vet here.