North Georgia vet brings free pet care to people experiencing homelessness A North Georgia veterinarian is taking pet care on the road through Project Street Vet, a mobile clinic that provides free vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, and wellness care for animals belonging to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming unhoused. The clinic travels across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including stops at shelters like one in Gainesville, helping pets stay healthy while supporting their owners as they work to get back on their feet.