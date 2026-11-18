Athens-Clarke County investigators say they've found no evidence that a sexual assault happened at a popular downtown bar on Halloween night.

According to police records, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by three men at Duke's & Dottie's Athens on Broad Street on Halloween.

The police department said its investigators reviewed hours of surveillance footage and found no evidence that indicated a sexual assault occurred at the bar that night.

After the alleged assault was reported by the media, Duke's & Dottie's posted a statement to its Facebook page, saying that they were deeply concerned by the report.

"We understand our community's concern and are fully cooperating with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department's investigation," the bar wrote.

In a new statement, the bar said that it continues to cooperate fully with authorities and had provided the surveillance footage to investigators.

"Our concern for the woman's well-being remains unchanged. Sexual violence is never acceptable. Please respect her privacy," the bar wrote.

Authorities said that their investigation into the woman's claims remains active and ongoing. They are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call Det. Dara Sharpland at Dara.Shapland@accgov.com or 762-400-7198.