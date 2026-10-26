No charges filed over Atlanta man's death after fight outside Nashville bar, police say

An Atlanta man has died after a fight outside of a Nashville bar early Sunday morning, officers say.

So far, police have not filed any charges in connection with 45-year-old Torey Ward's death as their investigation continues.

According to investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident began shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Ward's girlfriend had an encounter with a Nashville resident while Ward was in the bathroom.

When Ward came out, an argument began, and the group was asked to leave the bar by the staff. Outside, police say Ward and the other man began fighting.

Witnesses told authorities that the man punched and held Ward in a chokehold. The other man told police that he was acting in self-defense.

Ward's girlfriend said that she attempted to intervene and stop the fight, noting that Ward hit the man multiple times while inside the bar, but was instead injured by another woman in the man's group.

Medics rushed Ward to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The Nashville Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of his death.

Once the investigation is finished, Nashville detectives will provide their findings to the District Attorney's Office.