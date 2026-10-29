Georgia and Florida bring "Outdoor Cocktail Party" rivalry to Atlanta for first time with SEC hopes on the line

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will have a different feel on Saturday when No. 3 Georgia plays No. 17 Florida in Atlanta for the first time.

The usual neutral site setting of Jacksonville, Florida, is not available due to renovations at EverBank Stadium. Instead, the 50-50 split of tickets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may provide a setting similar to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

"This is my first experience around this game," said Florida first-year coach Jon Sumrall. "I know it's traditionally in Jacksonville. I think you have to know that Atlanta is not necessarily our backyard, right? But the 50-50 thing is a unique deal that I think is exciting for our guys because you're in kind of a different environment than a normal SEC game, which is fun."

Georgia is 8-2 in the rivalry under coach Kirby Smart, including wins in the last five games.

"This is always a great tradition, a great game," Smart said. "Obviously, the venue has changed. I don't think that matters much to the teams playing in it. For the fan base, it's probably a unique experience to have the game in the 'Benz' in Atlanta."

The game will be important for each team's SEC championship hopes.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) will try to rebound from its last-second 27-24 loss to Auburn that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot in the AP Top 25. Florida (5-2, 3-2) will be looking for its second straight win over a top 10 team following its 27-24 upset of No. 7 Texas.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw two interceptions and lost a last-minute fumble in the Bulldogs' loss to Auburn. Tailback Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury but gained only 19 yards on nine carries as Georgia was outrushed by Auburn 192-113.

Georgia center Drew Bobo said Stockton has responded by "being himself" after the loss.

"Really, he's a very consistent person," said Bobo of Stockton. "He's the same guy every time he gets on the field. He's gonna give you 100% effort. He's going to prepare the same way. And I think he's done a really good job of that."

The rushing game will be important again as Florida features Jadan Baugh, who has rushed for 763 yards and leads the SEC with 13 rushing touchdowns. For Baugh, an Atlanta native who was an Atlanta Falcons fan, the game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be special.

"It means everything to me honestly," Baugh said. "I'm trying not to put too much emotions into it because one thing my dad always preached to me is 'Don't get excited. If you get too excited, you'll be trying to be overly ready for the moment.'"

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators line up across from each other following the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 01, 2025, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, FL. Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2027 game will be played in Tampa Bay.

Baugh said he was recruited by Georgia "very, very hard. They recruited me in my 10th grade year, but after that, they wanted me on the defensive side of the ball, but I didn't want to play defense."

Baugh has impressed Smart.

"They have got a great run scheme, and they have got a great back to go with it," Smart said, adding Baugh "has been incredible. ... . We have shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to kind of say, 'Are you practicing to tackle him, or are you practicing to tackle who you're playing against?' We are driving the motivation that every day you're trying to prepare for the best, and he's certainly done that. He's a talented young man."

Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 194.3 rushing yards per game. Georgia is second in the league in run defense, allowing 91.4 per game despite the poor performance against Auburn.

Sumrall would become the first Florida coach to lead the Gators to three wins over top 10 teams in his debut season. Florida beat No. 4 Mississippi 52-28 on Sept. 26. A win over Georgia would give Florida back-to-back wins over top 10 teams for only the third time in school history.

Georgia has had to prepare for either Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones Jr. to start at quarterback for Florida. Philo has returned to practice after missing the win over Texas with a right shoulder injury. Sumrall said he has given each quarterback reps with the first-team offense.

"Both very talented," Smart said. "One beat Ole Miss handily and one beat Texas on the road. They're both completely capable, good players. I have known about both of them for a long time."

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AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

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