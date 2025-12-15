Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner and wife Michele, arrested for murder in their deaths, held on $4 million bail

Nick Reiner, a son of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been arrested and booked on murder charges for their killings, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell announced Monday. He is being held on $4 million bail.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead Sunday at their home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. Multiple sources told CBS News that the couple's daughter Romy Reiner was the one who found them.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the Robbery Homicide Division responded to the home but did not provide further details on the investigation other than to say it was an "apparent homicide."

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on Sept. 9, 2025. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68. They married in 1989 and had three children.

Nick Reiner was credited as a writer for the 2015 movie "Being Charlie," which was directed by Rob Reiner. The two also promoted the movie together.

Rob Reiner was known for his work on such movies as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…" and "This is Spinal Tap." He rose to fame with his role in the iconic 1970s CBS sitcom "All in the Family."

The couple's deaths sent shockwaves across the country with reactions pouring in from Hollywood stars and politicians.

Former President Barack Obama said he and former first lady Michelle Obama were heartbroken by the deaths.

"Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen," the former president said on social media. "But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Actor and television host Jerry O'Connell, who was one of the young co-stars in Reiner's 1986 movie "Stand By Me," described Reiner's death as "surreal" in an interview on "CBS Mornings" Monday.

"Rob was like a father to me," O'Connell said. "Everything I have is because of Rob Reiner. ... It's just a sad, shocking day."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.