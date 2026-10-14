Newton County woman indicted for murder after boyfriend's remains found in shallow grave

A woman is in custody without bond after officials say the remains of her boyfriend were found in a shallow grave in a Newton County home's backyard.

In October, a Newton County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Taiesha Wilson on charges of malice murder, murder, concealing the death of another, identity theft, and more.

Investigators say that the charges come after the remains of a man were found behind a home on Brighton Ridge Lane on July 5, a few days after the sheriff's office received intelligence reporting that 47-year-old Dee Dee O'Hara had been killed.

The same day the man's body was found, authorities arrested Wilson, O'Hara's girlfriend, charging her with making false statements to Newton County investigators. She has been in custody at the Newton County Jail ever since.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as O'Hara in August, and investigators say they learned he was killed in a "domestic-related" incident.

"The Newton County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Dee Dee O'Hara during this difficult time," said Sheriff Brown. "Our agency remains committed to thoroughly investigating violent crimes and pursuing justice for victims and their families. We appreciate the assistance and collaboration of our partner agencies throughout this investigation."

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to email Investigator Clinton French at clfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or calling the Newton County Sheriff's Office tip line at 678-625-1585.