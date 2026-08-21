Newnan couple takes leap of fate to serve up street favorites for hungry customers

At Over the Top Street Eatz in Newnan, the community is fed, no matter their circumstances.

Cierria Davison took a leap of faith to start Over the Top after retiring early from Walmart during the pandemic.

"I worked at Walmart for about 12 years. I never in my life thought about being an entrepreneur because in my family, it was like everybody had jobs. So, it wasn't a big thing for people to have their own business," Davison said.

She and her husband, Antoine Davison, launched their business as a food truck in 2022.

"I talk a lot. He's the quiet one. I'm the face. But he is definitely the brains behind all the good cooking," Cierria Davison said.

Cierria and Antoine Davison took a leap of faith to launch a food truck in 2022. Now they have a full restaurant. CBS News Atlanta

The owner says this Philly cheese rice bowl is a popular dish.

"We do a lot of specialty burgers. We have a burger with the Fatboy burger that comes with brisket, bacon," She said.

"This is the best place to get loaded fries and a good burger in Newnan," customer Danny Sewell said.

Cierria Davison makes it a point to serve everyone, making sure those in need always have a hot meal.

"We have a rule that when someone comes in homeless, you have to feed them. We do not turn anyone away," she said.

It's that support of her community, along with the favorite menu items, that brings new customers in and regulars coming back.

"Definitely the egg rolls. Hands down, every time. They're like really good. Like grandma with a big, flabby arms in the kitchen just cook them," Officer Brittany Poythress said.

Over the Top serves up favorite street eats every day except for Monday.

They have lunch specials each afternoon, including burgers, rice bowls, and chicken tenders.