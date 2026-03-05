New Juniper Street bikeway opens, marking a major step for Midtown Atlanta

After nearly two years of construction, a new bikeway has opened on Juniper Street in Midtown.

The Juniper Complete Street Project spans 12 blocks, stretching from 14th Street to Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Chase Franklin, a Georgia Tech student, prefers cycling to class.

"It's certainly more convenient," Franklin said. "I live near Piedmont, so when I go to class, I don't have to worry about parking."

Franklin believes the Juniper Street Bikeway will make getting around much easier.

"There are a lot of roads that aren't really accessible for bikes, or it just doesn't feel right because you're mixed in with traffic," Franklin said. "Having protected bike lanes is really helpful for navigating the city."

Tommy Jones, a resident of the area for 21 years, is happy to see positive changes in his neighborhood.

"If you are a pedestrian, which is what this is trying to encourage, it's wonderful," Jones said.

Jones feels the bike lanes will improve overall safety.

"That's one of the drivers' gripes about it—it does slow things down," he said. "But that was the point, so I love it."

The bike lanes are now open, but Midtown Alliance, the organization overseeing the project, notes that there may be temporary closures as the final work is completed.

Piedmont Avenue is also slated for new bike lanes, which will run northbound to complement the southbound lanes on Juniper Street.

According to Midtown Alliance, those bike lanes could be finished by the end of the year.

Below is a full statement from Midtown Alliance on the Piedmont Complete Street Project:

"Midtown Alliance is the implementation manager working with the Atlanta Department of Transportation to build improvements on 1.1 miles of Piedmont Avenue between Ponce De Leon and 15th Street. The work is funded by the City of Atlanta and the Midtown Improvement District. When completed, the project will deliver improved sidewalks and crosswalks, formalized on-street parking, a resurfaced roadway, and other features. In addition, Piedmont Avenue will include a protected one-way northbound bike lane that complements the new one-way southbound bike lane on Juniper Street to work as a pair. Together, all of these features improve safety conditions for all users in the corridor and improve access to Piedmont Park. Construction is projected to finish by the end of 2026."