New Georgia-Texas interstate could bring industries to state, reduce congestion, study finds

A new interstate could connect much of the Southeast United States in the future, bringing new connections and improved freight transportation from Georgia to Texas.

The Transportation Construction Coalition released its case study examining how the proposed multi-state corridor Interstate 14 could transform the communities around it.

Congress designated the new "high-priority" route in 2021 in its Surface Transportation Law. A portion of Interstate 14 already exists in Texas. The start of the future highway spans 25 miles, connecting Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) to Interstate 35.

If finished, the interstate would stretch more than 1,300 miles through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Congress called it the "Forts to Ports Route," connecting military installations, freight routes, and other communities that do not have direct or easy east-west travel access.

The proposed Interstate 14 corridor would go from Texas to Augusta, Georgia. Transportation Construction Coalition

There has not been a new interstate built in Georgia since the 1960s.

The case study by the TCC points out that Georgia's Talbot County could see major benefits by bringing in growing industries. The county has a 22% poverty rate and average commutes of 43 minutes. Columbus, Macon, and Augusta would also be connected to I-14, connecting the state directly with Montgomery, Alabama.

The coalition, however, says "corridors like this take years of planning, coordination and investment, and states cannot make those commitments without long-term federal certainty."

The study also points out the new route could help reduce congestion on major roadways. It shows 54% of the main lanes around the proposed I-14 are two-lane roads, and less than one-third have adequate shoulder width.

So that states can plan ahead, Congress will have to fund the future interstate expansion. It must enact a long-term surface transportation reauthorization before the current law expires in December.