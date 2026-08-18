New Georgia law expands medical marijuana access; nearly 10,000 join registry, creating four-week card wait

Since Georgia lawmakers expanded the state's medical marijuana program in July, enrollment has surged, according to the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.

The state's Low THC Oil Registry had 36,703 patients when the law took effect. Less than two months later, enrollment had climbed to 46,197.

The new law allows registered patients to purchase products with higher THC concentrations, as well as dry herb and products intended for vaporization.

Dr. Tiffanni Forbes of Better Health Wellness said inhaled products may provide faster relief than other options, which can take 30 minutes to 90 minutes to reach their full effect.

"As a physician, I don't think using a pulmonary source should be your only source of using cannabis, but it is very good for when you need that immediate relief," Forbes said.

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The law also expanded eligibility to include patients with lupus, irritable bowel syndrome and HIV.

The most common qualifying conditions among registered patients include post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer and seizure disorders. Forbes said many of her patients seek treatment for chronic or intractable pain linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, chronic back problems and degenerative disease.

"A lot of people don't know that things like their rheumatoid arthritis, their osteoporosis, chronic back issues and degenerative disease qualify here in the state of Georgia under intractable pain," Forbes said.

The commission said increased demand and processing times have created an estimated four-week wait for medical marijuana cards.