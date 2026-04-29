New Georgia election tool breaks down voter turnout by party as early voting continues

Georgia voters are getting a closer look at who's showing up at the polls.

The Secretary of State's office announced Wednesday a new upgrade to the state's Election Data Hub, which allows Georgians to track voter turnout by party affiliation as voting continues across the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the update is aimed at increasing transparency around the election process.

"Transparency is the bedrock of public trust," Raffensperger said. "By providing more granular data on voting breakdowns, we're giving every Georgian a front-row seat to a secure and accessible election process."

The new feature is part of the Voter Turnout Interactive Map and allows users to filter participation by Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan ballot selections.

The update comes as early voting is already underway. State officials said more than 68,000 Georgians had cast ballots through the second day of in-person early voting as of April 28.

Early voting runs through May 15, with voters able to check locations, times and sample ballots through the state's My Voter Page.

For now, the state says the goal is simple: give voters more access to information as they head to the polls.