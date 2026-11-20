MARTA has finished replacing fare gates at all 38 rail stations. The transit agency believes the new installations will give riders more ways to pay and improve security.

General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that the Better Breeze upgrade includes 450 fare gates and 250 ticket vending machines.

Riders can now use a Breeze card, a phone, a smartwatch or another supported payment device to enter the system, he said.

Hunt said the old gates had widespread fare evasion. The replacements are designed to provide better security and data collection while making payments easier.

"People are used to using their phones as a payment device, among other things, and in order to do that, we had to improve our systems," Hunt said.

The old gates have all been replaced, he said.

"We're trying to make riding transit a frictionless experience, and these fare gates are a giant step forward for that," Hunt said.

MARTA began installing the new fare gates in October 2025. The agency had initially planned to finish the project before the 2026 World Cup.

Photo courtesy of MARTA

MARTA unveils holiday-themed buses

MARTA is also offering free rides aboard three holiday-themed buses starting Friday, Nov. 20, through Dec. 31. The "Dashing Through the A" buses will rotate weekly among routes throughout the service area. The free fare applies to trips aboard those buses.

The agency also announced Thanksgiving food giveaways while supplies last: