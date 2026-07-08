New Delta One Lounge coming to Hartsfield-Jackson after Atlanta council approves $62.9 million agreement

Travelers flying through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon have a new premium lounge option after the Atlanta City Council approved an agreement this week tied to the development of a Delta One Lounge on Concourse E.

The Atlanta City Council voted July 6 to approve an agreement allowing the city and Delta Air Lines to move forward with plans for the new lounge. The agreement allows the city to reimburse Delta up to $62.9 million for related enabling work needed to create the new lounge space, according to the resolution.

The project is part of Delta's plan to create a dedicated Delta One Lounge experience for customers at its Atlanta hub.

The resolution states that Delta wants to add a new lounge on Concourse E to better serve Delta customers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The project includes the development of new core and shell space, along with related improvements for the future lounge.

According to the city resolution, Delta will design, construct and finance the interior finishes and furnishings for the lounge at its own cost after the initial project is completed.

The planned lounge space will add approximately 39,210 square feet on Concourse E, including about 33,703 square feet of leased space on the boarding level and 5,507 square feet on the apron level, according to the resolution.

Los Angeles, CA - March 06: A view of a LAX-Delta One dining room, a premium offering that serves the company and its customers. Delta One gives customers another entry point to easily check in and get to security. The Delta One experience includes a private airport entrance and private security. Photo taken at LAX in Los Angeles Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

The city said the reimbursement amount will cover approved costs and expenses associated with the project. The resolution states funding will come from airport capital improvement accounts designated for aviation and concourse projects.

The agreement was sponsored by Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis.

During the July 6 council meeting, members approved the resolution as amended in a 13-1 vote. Councilmember Jason Winston made the motion to adopt, which was seconded by Councilmember Alex Wan.

According to the council record, Councilmember Kelsea Bond voted against the measure. Councilmember Eshé Collins was absent.

Delta previously announced plans to expand its premium lounge offerings at major hubs, including a future Atlanta location. In an interview with Executive Traveller, Delta Managing Director for International Sales Rob LeBel said finding enough space at Atlanta's airport has been a challenge because of the airport's size and Delta's significant operations there.

"(Atlanta) is our mothership, our headquarters, and we are the largest tenant by far," LeBel told Executive Traveller.

Delta currently operates Delta One Lounges at four major airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Atlanta lounge is expected to offer premium amenities similar to those locations, including elevated dining, spa-style features and private work areas, according to the publication.

The city resolution did not provide an opening date for the new Delta One Lounge.