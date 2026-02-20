New Atlanta ordinance requires push-button access at primary building entrances

Atlanta is taking a new step to make buildings more accessible for people with disabilities.

On Feb. 16, the Atlanta City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance requiring most new and renovated buildings with sidewalk-facing entrances to install visible and accessible push-button door activators.

The change amends the city's 1982 zoning ordinance and applies to primary pedestrian entrances for businesses and other sidewalk-level uses across the city. Single-family and two-family homes are exempt.

Push-button activators, typically marked with a wheelchair symbol, allow people to open automatic doors with the press of a button. City leaders say the devices improve safety and independence for people who use wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility aids, and for anyone who may struggle with heavy doors.

Council members who sponsored the ordinance said the measure is aimed at protecting the health, safety, and welfare of Atlanta residents, particularly those in the disabled community.

Under the new rules, primary entrances that face a public or private street must have a push-button activator that is visible and accessible from the sidewalk. The button must be connected by at least a five-foot-wide pedestrian walkway to ensure there is enough space for someone using a wheelchair to safely approach and enter.

The ordinance also requires that nonresidential entrances remain unlocked during business hours and be directly accessible from the sidewalk. Fire-escape doors and entrance-only or exit-only doors cannot serve as primary entrances.

City documents state that push-button activators require minimal force to operate and can be hardwired or wireless. Officials say they provide a simple and reliable way for people with a wide range of disabilities to access buildings, elevators and other automated systems.

The council cited its authority under the Georgia Constitution to regulate zoning and said the changes are in the public interest.

The new requirements apply citywide and take effect immediately.