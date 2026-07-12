New Atlanta History Center exhibit uses rare Civil War artifacts to connect the city's past to its present

A new exhibition opening at the Atlanta History Center is inviting visitors to step into one of the most consequential chapters in American history — and to consider how its legacy continues to shape Atlanta today.

"More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era" traces the nation's journey from the 1840s through the Civil War, Reconstruction, and beyond, using rare artifacts and personal stories to explore the forces that transformed both the city and the country.

"Atlanta is ground zero for understanding so much of American history," said Tim Frilingos, the Atlanta History Center's vice president of education and exhibitions. "We're taking it kind of back to the very foundations of our country."

The exhibition spans thousands of square feet and examines the Atlanta Campaign, the destruction of the city during the war, the struggle over the future of the Union, and the pursuit of freedom for millions of Americans.

"More Perfect Union" explores America's transformation through rare Civil War artifacts and personal stories. CBS News Atlanta

But museum leaders say the exhibit is about more than looking backward.

"The exhibit goes on beyond that and takes us through the Civil Rights Movement," Frilingos said. "Showing how the issues were still being talked about — and are still being talked about today."

Among the collection are rare and, in some cases, never-before-displayed artifacts that bring history into sharp focus.

One of the most striking pieces is the flag of the 127th United States Colored Infantry Regiment, a reminder of the thousands of Black soldiers who fought for the Union and for their own freedom.

The exhibit also includes what museum officials say is the largest flag in the Atlanta History Center's collection — a Confederate flag that once flew over Atlanta.

Other artifacts tell more intimate stories.

Visitors can view receipts documenting the sale of enslaved people, personal diaries kept by soldiers during the war, and preserved flowers tucked into the pages of a soldier's journal more than 160 years ago.

Perhaps most powerful are the handwritten orders issued by Union General William Tecumseh Sherman before the fall of Atlanta, directing the evacuation of the city ahead of his military campaign.

"What you're seeing right there is the actual letter," Frilingos said while pointing to one of the documents.

Throughout the exhibition, the focus remains on the people who experienced the era firsthand — Union and Confederate soldiers, refugees displaced by war, and men and women who lived through both enslavement and freedom.

Their stories, told through original documents and personal artifacts, help transform historical events into deeply human experiences.

Museum leaders hope the exhibit gives both longtime Atlantans and newcomers a greater appreciation for the city's role in shaping the nation.

"Whether you've been here 30 years, all your life, or you've just moved here, you should understand and know that you're standing at ground zero for American democracy," Frilingos said.

For visitors, the exhibit offers a chance to witness Atlanta's origins up close, through the people who lived its defining moments and whose stories continue to shape the city today.

In 2027, the center plans on opening a second phase of the exhibit, called "Hard Hand of War" — exploring the history of Civil War weaponry, much of which is already in its vast collection. In all, officials say the Atlanta History Center will eventually house the largest Civil War exhibit in the U.S.

"More Perfect Union: The American Civil War Era" is now open at the Atlanta History Center. It is available for viewing Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is included with admission.