Neighbors helped evacuate residents as flames engulfed Lithia Springs apartments: "It was very scary"

A large apartment fire in Lithia Springs early Friday morning damaged multiple units and forced residents to flee their homes as firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

Douglas County Fire crews responded to the apartment complex at 406 Crossings Drive, where heavy flames and thick smoke were pouring from parts of the building upon their arrival.

"Currently, we have about 20 units that's been involved as far as smoke damage. Two major units are involved in the fire," Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen said at the scene. "The fire is currently under control right now and we're in the process of doing some mop-up."

Allen said about two to three people may have suffered injuries, including possible smoke inhalation, but the full extent of those injuries was not immediately known. EMS crews were evaluating residents at the scene.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely on their own, and no rescues were needed, officials said. Firefighters also attempted to rescue several animals from the complex.

Allen said crews faced challenges accessing parts of the apartment complex because of the layout of the property.

"When our crews got here, we immediately deployed handlines and the ladder truck to knock down the main portion of the fire," Allen said. "Because of the configuration of the apartment complex, it is challenging getting the vehicles in here, getting the personnel around and moving any victims."

One resident, Beloved Dillard, who witnessed the fire, said the flames spread rapidly just minutes after arriving home around 2:42 a.m.

"She started hollering, 'It's a fire,'" Dillard said. "We got the fire extinguisher out. It was just too much flames."

Dillard said neighbors began knocking on doors to help alert others inside the building.

"We started beating on doors to try to get everyone out of their apartments safely," Dillard said.

The witness described seeing thick black smoke and smelling what appeared to be burning wires before flames engulfed the roof.

"It was very scary," the resident said. "I've never seen anything engulfed that fast."

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.