Nearly 3 million travelers expected at Atlanta airport during Memorial Day weekend rush

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and nearly 3 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the holiday period.

Some travelers CBS News Atlanta spoke to say they arrived at the airport several hours early early to avoid possible delays and long lines.

"It is extremely busy. They say arrive two hours early. I'm three hours ahead today," traveler EJ Nevarez said. "I'm that guy. I'm going to Tampa, traveling a lot."

Airport officials say about 2.7 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson during the Memorial Day travel period. That's roughly 100,000 more travelers than last year's holiday weekend.

Because of the expected crowds, airport officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time. They note that the airport will be busiest on Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. Travelers should plan accordingly to avoid the longest lines and crowds.

"It's been hectic," traveler Don Thomas said. "I had to get into a later flight because I got tied up in traffic."

Rising gas prices are also impacting airfare and travel costs, causing some travelers to rethink or scale back trips.

"We're headed to L.A. We're from Los Angeles," traveler Courtland Dickson said. "Traveling — everything went up. Everything's gone up because of the gas prices, and especially living in California, it's terrible. It deters us a little bit."

Airport officials say Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, with nearly 400,000 passengers projected to pass through the airport.