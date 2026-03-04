Nearly 16 years after Georgia mother of four's murder, an arrest has been made in her cold case killing

Nearly 16 years after a Georgia woman was stabbed to death, investigators say they've charged a man with her murder.

Officials say 32-year-old Sandra Robinson was found dead inside the Prepaid Superstore where she worked in Douglas, Georgia on March 17, 2010. Robinson's boyfriend called 911 after he found that the store's doors were locked during business hours.

Officers found the mother of four stabbed to death in the back of the store. Her killing had been a mystery for over a decade.

Over the years, the Douglas Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have followed leads to try to solve the case.

Sandra Robinson was found stabbed to death in the Georgia phone store where she worked nearly 16 years ago. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

"While the case was deemed cold, it was never forgotten," GBI Special Agent in Charge Jessica Hamilton said during a press conference to announce an arrest.

Hamilton said that the GBI was able to link 58-year-old Willie James Jr. of Wayne County to the crime through forensic evidence. Investigators say James was an associate of Robinson and went to the phone store often.

Agents took James into custody in Valdosta on Monday. He's now in custody at the Coffee County Jail, charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Trey Robinson, one of the victim's sons, said his mother's death led him to pursue a career in law enforcement. He was the one who encouraged officials to reopen the case.

"It has always been my goal to fight for justice and for my entire family, because my mom did not deserve what happened to her," Robinson said. "Ever since then, I have fought, I have fought, I have fought for her justice, and I'm glad that today I'm able to stand here."

The investigation remains ongoing.