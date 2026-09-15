National Voter Registration Day events planned across metro Atlanta

Georgians have several opportunities Tuesday to register to vote or update their voter information as organizations across metro Atlanta mark National Voter Registration Day.

MARTA will host nonpartisan voter registration events from 3 to 6 p.m. at six rail stations: College Park, H.E. Holmes, West End, Doraville, Kensington and North Springs.

The transit agency is partnering with local civic organizations to help riders register to vote and explain the voting process.

MARTA said it selected end-of-line stations and stations with heavier ridership. College Park is the system's second-busiest station based on entries and exits.

"We want this to reach unregistered riders who maybe have not had an opportunity or the convenience to register," said Toni Thornton, MARTA's government and community affairs manager. "So we're just going to meet them where they're at and be right there and show them just how simple and easy it is for them to register."

MARTA said it has held voter registration efforts like Tuesday's since 2008.

People who want to register at one of the MARTA events should bring a state ID or state-issued driver's license or be prepared to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number, according to MARTA.

Georgia has nearly 7.5 million active registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Georgia Elections Director Blake Evans said voter registration has trended slightly upward in recent years as the state's population has also grown.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: A voter looks over her printed ballot in the primary runoff election at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church polling station on June 16, 2026 in Marietta, Georgia. Georgia voters will decide in primaries for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. Advance voting begins Oct. 13.

Election officials are also encouraging people who are already registered to check their information, especially if they have recently moved or other information has changed.

Voters can use Georgia's My Voter Page to check their registration status, find their polling and advance voting locations and view a sample ballot once it becomes available.

Eligible Georgians with a Georgia driver's license can register online. Voters can also submit a paper application.

"If you choose to go the paper route, just make sure that your handwriting is clear," Evans said. "Make sure that you have your driver's license number there ready to input that information."

Tuesday also marks an important date for military and overseas voters. Georgia election officials can begin transmitting general election ballots to eligible military members, their families and U.S. citizens living overseas.

Election Day is Nov. 3.