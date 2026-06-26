Naked man arrested on I-85 in Franklin County, Georgia deputies say

Deputies in Georgia's Franklin County say a North Carolina man is facing charges after he was caught running naked toward Interstate 85.

Authorities say they started receiving calls about a suspicious person near Neal Road on Thursday morning.

The deputies then encountered the man, identified as Jacob Southall of Gastonia, North Carolina, but say he ran off naked into the woods toward the interstate.

Other deputies found Southall on I-85 and took him into custody. The North Carolina man was then taken to Saint Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation.

While authorities say they have criminal charges of obstructing an officer and public indecency, they are "prioritizing Southall's treatment for obvious mental illness."

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who is suffering from mental illness or has a loved one who is to call 988 to get treatment options.