Murder suspect who escaped Georgia jail caught after days on the run, FBI says

A murder suspect who was on the run after escaping a Georgia jail is back in custody, authorities say.

The FBI's Atlanta office had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Pablo Zuriel Miranda.

According to officials, Miranda escaped from the Atkinson County Jail, where he was being held on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a 2024 shooting.

In an interview with WALB, Sheriff David Moore said that Miranda was loading food trays into a transport van parked just outside the jail's sally port early Sunday morning when he took off running.

Pablo Zuriel Miranda was arrested in Atkinson County after a few days on the run. Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore

"My jail failed you. So therefore, I failed you," Moore told the news organization. "Bad decisions was made. I have to own that."

On Tuesday morning, authorities said that Miranda was apprehended in the county, sharing a photo of the man in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Officials have not shared any information about where Miranda was found or what additional charges he may be facing.