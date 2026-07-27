FBI Atlanta searches for escaped Atkinson County prisoner, offers $10,000 reward for information

FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Atkinson County inmate Pablo Zuriel Miranda.

Miranda escaped the Atkinson County Jail in Pearson, Georgia, early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Pablo Zuriel Miranda FBI Atlanta

He was being held on a murder and aggravated assault charge associated with a 2024 shooting in Atkinson County.

A federal warrant was issued Monday for his arrest, after the FBI said he may try to escape to Mexico out of Atlanta.

If you or someone you know have any information concerning Miranda's whereabouts, FBI Atlanta is asking you to contact at 770-216-300 or tips.fbi.gov.